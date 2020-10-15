Falcons Shut Facility After 2nd Positive COVID Test, Vikings Game On

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons shut their facility Thursday following one new positive test for COVID-19.

The team remains scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week, and the addition of a second unidentified person caused the Falcons to act out of caution.

All team activity will be done virtually.

“This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials,” the team said in a statement. “The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”

The Falcon’s decision follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

The Falcons (0-5) fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff last Sunday night, and Raheem Morris was named interim coach.

“Right now, in this new COVID world, there’s a lot of things that come up in that world every single day,” Morris said Tuesday. “You just have to deal with that all the time.”

Davidson was the second Atlanta player to be placed on the COVID 19/reserve list in-season. Rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell missed two games before returning for last week’s home loss to Carolina.