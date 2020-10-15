Great Pumpkin Train Begins

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Great Pumpkin Train departed Thursday morning for the first time this season.

In all, there are five trains a day taking off from the St. Louis County Depot with the trains being sanitized before and during the ride.

With this excursion, passengers get to see the pumpkin patch on the North Shore and take the best ones home with them.

“You can only get there by railroad. So it’s right along the railroad tracks. Out there we have a great array of pumpkins in all sizes. We kinda suggest that you bring a bag- like a shopping bag- because some of these pumpkins are pretty big,” North Shore Scenic Railroad General Manager, Ken Buehler says.

The great pumpkin train will wrap up on Sunday.