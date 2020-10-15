Local Business Hosts Witches Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – One local business is celebrating ten years of Halloween festivities.

The antique furniture store West Tischer Cottage in Duluth is celebrating a decade’s worth of celebrations on what they call Witches Weekend.

Visitors can come by and check out the Halloween decorations and their refurbished furniture.

“The pandemic has been I think really stressful on everybody, I know it has been stressful on everyone, so we think it’s fun to get out and celebrate and we have just a great following of customers and they still stop out because they enjoy the decorations,” said Dana Carlson, the owner of West Tischer Cottage.

Witches Weekend lasts until Sunday on West Tischer Road.