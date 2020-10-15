Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools Move Students to Distance Learning Until November

MT. IRON, Minn. – Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools announced on their Facebook page Thursday morning that all students will be moved to distance learning start Wednesday, October 21.

According to the post, schools will not be in session next Monday and Tuesday.

Students will then move to distance learning from October 21 until Friday, October 30.

Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools says they plan to resume in-person classes Monday, November 2.

All information regarding device and material pick-up will be provided on Monday.

There was no mention as to why students are being moved to distance learning, but the post states, “Any cases should be reported to Dr. Engebritson at rengebritson@isd712.org.”