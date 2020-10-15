Prep Football: Duluth East, Moose Lake-Willow River, Two Harbors, Carlton/Wrenshall Winners on Thursday Night

The Greyhounds got a shutout win over the Hunters, while the Rebels earned a road win over the Eskomos.

DULUTH, Minn. – A jam-packed Thursday night saw the Duluth East football team get the best of Duluth Denfeld 48-0 at Ordean Stadium.

In other prep football action, a strong second half would be the difference as Moose Lake-Willow River knocked off Esko 34-21, Two Harbors won their home opener over Virginia 20-12 and Carlton/Wrenshall blew past Isle 69-20.