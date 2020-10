Proctor Volleyball Top Hibbing, Improve to 3-0

PROCTOR, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Proctor continued their stellar start to the season with a 3-1 win over Hibbing.

The Rails will look to keep things rolling next week as they host Two Harbors on Tuesday.