Property Management Firm Wants to Turn Old Central H.S. Building Into Mixed-Income Housing

DULUTH, Minn. – According to recent reports from the Star Tribune, a St. Louis Park property management firm is looking to turn the old Central High School building into mixed-income housing apartments.

The news comes after the Duluth School Board unanimously voted Tuesday to move ahead with the potential sale of the historic building in downtown Duluth.

The decision allows the district to enter into a final purchase agreement with the potential buyer, identified by the Star Tribune as Saturday Properties, a boutique development and property management firm.

The firm has proposed turning the building into “120 to 140 housing units for a mix of market-rate and income-restricted renters,” said Mark Laverty, director of development for Saturday Properties.

Laverty says they want to preserve the building and would leave the exterior of the building as untouched as possible.

According to reports, the firm plans to start public outreach as soon as possible to hear from the community about the renovations.

The company would like to start construction at the latest in early fall 2021 and move in renters by the end of 2022.

The district says administration will continue to collaborate on plans for the possible relocation of all staff and programs currently housed in Historic Central if a sale were to happen.