Retired St. Louis County K-9 Kilo Passes Away

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Retired St. Louis County K-9 Kilo passed away Wednesday according to a Facebook post from the Northland K9 Foundation.

K-9 Kilo had served with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for nine years alongside Sgt. Silgjord.

In March of last year, the Sheriff’s department announced Kilo, who specialized in narcotics detection and searching for suspects, was retiring due to age-related medical concerns.

Even with medical issues his passing was unexpected, “K-9 Kilo was 10 and a half years old and has had his share of medical issues, but his death today was not expected. Sgt. Silgjord shares that he at least finds comfort knowing that Kilo passed peacefully while laying in his favorite spot,” read the Facebook post.

The Northland K9 Foundation says Kilo “had a gift for working through tough conditions” and shared some of his memorable tracks in their Facebook post, including the time he found two separate domestic assault suspects two nights in a row in below zero temperatures.