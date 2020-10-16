2021 Apostle Islands Sled Dog Race Canceled Due to COVID

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – The 2021 Apostle Islands Sled Rog Race has been canceled.

The Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post saying the event has been canceled due to the “safety of Bayfield area residents, employees, and visitors during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 26th annual event was scheduled to take place on February 6-7, 2021.

“Of all of the events we coordinate during the year, this is my favorite,” said David Eades, Executive Director of the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau. “The energy at the spectator sites as the dogs are entering the chute or passing the checkpoints is simply amazing.”

“It is very sad to not be able to hold this race but it is the right decision for our community,” added Jen Dale, a local musher and owner of Wolfsong Adventures in Mushing.

The annual event includes two main races; a 10-dog, 80-mile race, and a 6-dog, 60-mile race.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the chamber says they encourage families to partake in socially-distant winter activities such as nordic skiing and fat-tire biking on the Mt. Ashwabay trail system.