City of Duluth Footing $115,000 Bill After Presidential Campaign Visits

Much of the $115,000 total comes from police and fire support and overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – During the election season, Duluth has been visited five different times by presidential campaigns which will cost the city of Duluth $115,000.

Vice President Mike Pence’s visit was the most expensive at $51,749.39.

President Trump’s airport rally came in at $40,142.39.

Joe Biden’s trip to Duluth cost $12,398.20.

Ivanka Trump’s visit was $6,099.13 and Donald Trump Jr.’s was $5,225.

Fox 21 is told that about $45,000 of that will be covered under a police overtime grant that’s usually used for Grandma’s Marathon which was canceled this year because of COVID-19.

A city spokesperson says they won’t be asking campaigns for reimbursement.

“It’s a really great opportunity for us to show off our amenities to show off how great Lake Superior looks. We have so many great restaurants and retail here that are able to benefit from these so again I think everybody wins by having these events here and I again it’s just really good publicity for the city of Duluth,” says Kate Van Daele, the Duluth Public Information Officer.

There are no additional presidential campaign visits confirmed right now but with election day 19 days away anything can happen.