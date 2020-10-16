Clothing Stores Gear Up For Winter Sales

As temperatures continue to dip, local clothing stores are gearing up to sell winter clothing over at Fitger's.

DULUTH, Minn. – As temperatures continue to dip, local clothing stores are gearing up to sell winter clothing over at Fitger’s.

Trailfitters has been getting a lot of their winter pants and jackets as well as puffy down jackets for the incoming weather.

Not a lot of it has gone out yet because of the nice weather but they are anticipating for a larger sale once the temps drop.

“We’re excited for the change in season,” said Pat Davison, the store manager at Trailfitters. “It’s been a very interesting summer with everything going on with the COVID climate but we’re excited for what fall and winter has in store for us, for our customers and for how people are going to go out and enjoy their time.”

Trailfitters is also keeping its customers safe by establishing proper protocols by wiping down high touch areas along with keeping social distancing guidelines.