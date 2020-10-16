Depot Receives $1.5 Million in Bonding

The St. Louis County Depot is also receiving $1.5 million in bonding funds to help fix some problem areas the aging building has including its HVAC system.

Leadership says it’s important to invest money into the arts and is encouraged by the legislature’s decision to fund the depot.

“You don’t always think about arts and culture centers as top priorities especially in times like this,” said Mary Tennis, the director of St. Louis County Depot. “But we found that through the arts and through our different programming here at the Depot, that that really makes a huge difference in the quality of life for our St. Louis County citizens.”

Currently, the Depot is home to multiple entities including the North Shore Scenic Railroad, Duluth Art Institute, Duluth Playhouse and the St. Louis County Historical Society.