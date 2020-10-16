Fall Art On Display

The Duluth Art Institute Fall Exhibitions Gallery is now open for viewing in person.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Art Institute Fall Exhibitions Gallery is now open for viewing in person.

One mother-daughter duo from the Twin Cities says it’s a great experience to be able to support artists from around the region.

“I think it’s important to come, just to see other peoples’ work and be supportive of other peoples’ artwork pieces,” said Alice Islam.

“Get ideas for your own work,” said Julie Johnson.

Face masks are required when in the exhibit, and it is open until Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.