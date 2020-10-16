Hotels Seeing Increase in Visitors Over MEA Weekend

Management says, that people still have the need to get outside, but they are traveling differently making Duluth a prime destination.

DULUTH, Minn. – The South Pier Inn, located across the Lift Bridge on Park Point, has had an occupancy well over ninety percent for the last few months.

“Even though MEA is not in session- it’s virtual sessions they had this year- we’re still seeing people travel for that. From what my understanding is, most hotels on the market are seeing a very busy time from this,” South Pier Inn General Manager, Branden Robinson says.

Management expects this trend to continue on to the winter season citing Bentleyville’s announcement of opening up a drive-through tour.