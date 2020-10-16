Judge Rejects Request to Delay Access to Floyd Case Filings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has rejected a prosecution request to put a 48-hour hold on filings in the criminal cases of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said Thursday that a natural lag in the court filing system gives prosecutors sufficient time to see filings and ask that they be sealed by the court before they are available to the public.

The state’s request this week came after defense attorneys sought to introduce evidence, including body-camera video, from a 2019 arrest involving Floyd.

Prosecutors argued that the body-camera video from the 2019 arrest could taint the pool of potential jurors, adding to the pressure to move the former officers’ trial from Minneapolis.

Cahill said the video simply shows Floyd had been arrested before — information “basically everybody already knows,” he said — and that it might even help the state’s case.

Cahill wrote that he believed Gray’s filing was “in good faith,” but ordered that going forward, only written motions will be accepted and no audio, video, and photographic attachments will be allowed to be submitted with motions.

The court made the body-camera video publicly available shortly after the hearing.