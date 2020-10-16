K-9 Kilo Remembered Fondly as Great Working and Family Dog

Retired K-9 Kilo passed away this week after serving the community for 8 years.

DULUTH, Minn. – K-9 Kilo who served the community for 8 years as part of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office passed away this week at the age of 10.

His handler Sgt. Brandon Silgjord remembers how he was just as great of a working dog as he was a member of the family.

“He was just a huge piece of my life, he was a huge piece of coming home with me every day and making sure that I went home every night,” says Sgt. Silgjord.

K-9 Kilo worked with Silgjord and the sheriff’s office for eight years and retired about a year and a half ago.

Known as a great tracking dog, he had 300 deployments with 30 criminal apprehensions.

He was also a loyal partner to his handler.

“Kilo wouldn’t have paused to take a bullet for me he wouldn’t have paused to get in the way between me and an assailant that’s trying to assault me. That level of trust is almost indescribable,” says Silgjord.

Kilo also helped bridge the gap with at-risk youths by visiting classrooms and meeting the kids.

“Kilo was able to break down some walls, their, walls that I couldn’t break down. I couldn’t be prouder of how kilo shined in front of them and made some positive contact with law enforcement with people who haven’t always had positive contact with us,” says Silgjord.

When Kilo wasn’t working he was a big part of Siljord’s family and was a friend to his two children.

Though he was a working dog trained to apprehend criminals, Kilo loved little kids and small animals.

He was once even found in a chicken cook lying down letting the chickens walk all over him.

“With kids, he was always great and he just had this demeanor when he had small children around him that completely changed,” says Silgjord.

In retirement, Kilo still waited at Silgjord’s car hoping he would get the chance to go to work and he was always waiting for him at the end of the day.

“Every day when I came home he would just stand there and wait for me he knew I was home and leave a nose print on the front window of my house,” says Silgjord.

Kilo died unexpectedly this week and though Silgjord was at work, he was able to talk to him on speakerphone as Kilo slipped away.

Kilo’s tail then wagged as he heard his handler’s voice in his final moments.

“He went on his own time I guess for me that gives me some solace he went peacefully and was able to do that as his last piece of loyalty to me,” says Silgjord.

Sgt. Silgjord also spoke about how grateful he has been for the outpouring of support from the community in the days since Kilo’s passing.