Lake Superior Zoo Gets Big Money From Bonding Bill

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo will be receiving $204,000 from the bonding bill, one of several institutions that will be receiving money from the bill.

The zoo will be using those funds for the planning and design of a new main building to help replace the current building, which is almost 100 years old.

“It’s time to get some new things happening and we’re just so thankful and surprised and really just excited to get started on this project,” said Haley Cope, the CEO of Lake Superior Zoo.

Cope says it’s important for the zoo, especially during Minnesota’s winter months, to provide a great indoor space for families and will be a great addition to the West Duluth neighborhood with regards to things like indoor play.

“To be able to get the bonding request that we had out there as a capital investment for this building, it’s so important as we look to the future, providing more education spaces and providing a place for our community to come and visit,” said Cope.

And the zoo is also hosting Boo at the Zoo the next two weekends. It features trick-or-treat stations, a mini pumpkin hunt and a magic show. IT’s one of the facility’ss biggest fundraisers of the year.