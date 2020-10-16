Minnesota State Bonding Bill Bringing Millions to the Northland

The bill funds many infrastructure projects around the state and provides tax incentives to businesses around the region.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Senate voted an overwhelming 64-3 in favor of the bonding bill with support from both parties.

All together around $125 million is coming to assist projects in the Northland.

“We had an enduring faith that the underlying desire of legislators to pass a bonding bill this year would prevail,” says Jim Filby Williams, the director of Properties, Parks, and Libraries for the city of Duluth.

In Duluth, $13.5 million will go to the city of Duluth for continued coastal rehabilitation.

This includes $8 million for the reconstruction of the seawall behind the DECC including a new pathway and greenspace.

$5.5 million will go to the ongoing Lakewalk project.

“This is really investing in an asset that is foundational in all of our efforts to not just attract visitors but to attract workers and business investments and so the economic effects of reinvesting in the Lakewalk are broad and powerful,” says Filby Williams.

$110 million is going to affordable housing projects throughout the state, $4.4 million to renovate Anderson Hall at UMD, $1.5 million to the Duluth Depot, and $16 million for public housing rehabilitation.

The full legislation can be found here.