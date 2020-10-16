NCHC Regular Season to Begin in “Pod” at the University of Nebraska Omaha

The 26-game conference schedule will feature a two-part format, which includes utilizing a centralized location for all NCHC games to start the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced Friday that it has finalized plans to begin the 2020-2021 regular season on December 1st in a pod at the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Baxter Arena.

The conference will be split into two divisions. The East Division consists of UMD, Miami, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan. The West Division consists of Colorado College, Denver, North Dakota and Omaha. Teams will play each of their divisional opponents six times (18 games total) and each cross-division opponent twice (8 games total), with all cross-division games taking place in the “pod” to alleviate travel. The second portion of the season will then take place January through March, with all divisional foes playing each other at home and on the road, for a total of 26 regular season games.

