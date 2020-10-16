New St. Luke’s COVID-19 Testing Location in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – As the colder weather comes to the Northland, St. Luke’s hospital has moved their drive-through COVID-19 testing facility to a garage in downtown Duluth.

The previous spot was up by Miller Hill Mall in a tent which wouldn’t be viable as the cold sets in.

The current spot is on First Street in the former emergency department’s garage.

The garage test site is available to anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 but does not have symptoms or people given an order by their health care provider.

“It’s really great that our er move happened when it did and that we can continue to offer this service. We weren’t really sure if we were just in the tent what we were going to do come winter and the colder months. So it’s fantastic that we were able to find this space and secure it and that we can continue to offer this service for our patients,” says Justin Agne, the clinic manager at St. Luke’s.

The St. Luke’s Respiratory Clinic will still continue to be open up in the Miller Hill Mall area for people with COVID-19 symptoms and acute respiratory issues.