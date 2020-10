Prep Football: Big Home Wins for Grand Rapids, Cloquet

The Thunderhawks got the shutout win at home over the Hawks, while the Lumberjacks knocked off the Bluejackets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – In a match-up between two of the top teams in the Northland, Grand Rapids came out on top in a big way as they shutout Hermantown 41-0 Friday night at Noble Hall Field.

In other prep football action, Cloquet scored early and often as they topped Hibbing 76-22 and Barnum got the road shutout over Chisholm 12-0.