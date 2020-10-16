Proctor Cross Country Team Talks Qualifying for State During A Pandemic

The school is also planning on doing a special sendoff for the team as if they were going to state, which includes a celebratory run on the Proctor golf course.

PROCTOR, Minn. – This week, the Minnesota high school cross country season came to a close with section championships. But just because there’s no state meet doesn’t mean you can’t recognize those achievements.

The Proctor girls cross country team qualified for state after finishing in second place in the Section 7A finals. John Werner and Joshua Knight also qualified for state from the boys team. Those accomplishments mean even more in a year that was unlike any other.

“It just helped everybody bring each other together because we had to find different ways to do team-bonding and stuff that could be outside. You got to know people better like individually because you would room with smaller groups,” said eighth grade runner Lizzy Harnell.

“Most of these kids are track kids so they didn’t even have a track season last year so I know they were super happy just to compete, even though our meets were just triangulars until the end of the year where we could meet with four teams. I think they’re going to be grateful to get back to normal and they’re not going to take anything for granted at all, probably in their lifetime,” head coach Lowell Harnell said.

The school is also planning on doing a special sendoff for the team as if they were going to state, which includes a celebratory run on the Proctor golf course.