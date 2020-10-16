Rep. Pete Stauber Votes Early

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Earlier today, 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber took advantage of early voting with his family.

Stauber along with his son and wife voted today at Hermantown City Hall.

He says that it’s important to make a plan and to have your voice be counted.

Stauber also mentioned that he is meeting as manyNorthlanders during this time, as we are less than three weeks away from election day.

“We’re sprinting to the finish line,” said Rep. Pete Stauber. “We have a lot of things on the calendar, we’re meeting as many voters as we can. Getting out and touching people, talk to them about their concerns and what they want from their elected officials.”

Stauber is facing Democrat Quinn Nystrom.