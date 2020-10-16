Superior Clerk’s Office Seeing Record Numbers of Absentee Ballots

So far, the clerk's office has processed around 6000 absentee ballots and has received 75 percent of those back to the office.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Election day is just 18 days away and the city clerk’s office in Superior is busy getting ready for the big day and processing absentee ballots.

That number is double the number of absentee ballots in 2016.

The clerk’s office says many of the older poll workers have stepped back this election season but they have many other people ready to fill their shoes.

“I think nationwide we’re seeing a change in the way people vote. I don’t necessarily think more people are voting but it’s the way they are voting. Voting absentee makes it a little easier for a group of people that otherwise wouldn’t have such an easy time,” says Terri Kalan, Superior’s City Clerk.

Starting next week, in-office early voting begins and runs through October 30.

People who have voted absentee in Wisconsin can check the status of their ballots here or by calling the clerk’s office.

The ballots are not counted until election day.