UMD’s Gabbie Hughes, Former Bulldogs Invited to USWNT Evaluation Camp

She'll see some former Bulldogs too, as Sydney Brodt and Maddie Rooney also received invites.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey standout Gabbie Hughes is one of 53 players who have been invited to the U.S. Women’s national team’s evaluation camp that will begin October 25th down in Blaine.

The junior led the Bulldogs in scoring last season for the second straight year. She’ll see some former Bulldogs too, as Sydney Brodt and Maddie Rooney also received invites. The camp is part of the process in selecting the U.S. Women’s national team for the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship set for April 7th in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.