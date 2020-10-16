WLSSD Expanding Compost Site Hours

The compost site at WLSSD is now open Thursday through Monday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – WLSSD is adding more hours to accommodate everyone in the community who need to get rid of yard waste and brush.

Staff with the site say the extended hours give people more of an opportunity to dispose of waste that can’t go into the garbage.

“But here, when it comes to the site, we can make it into compost which is beneficial to all of the community. We’re taking something that would be a waste and making something really good and valuable for our soils,” WLSSD Environmental Program Manager, Sarah Lerohl says.

The expanded hours will end on November 16th.