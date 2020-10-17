East West Property Management Hosts Blood Drive

Blood donated by one person can help save the lives of at least three others.

DULUTH, Minn. – East West Property Management in Duluth took the opportunity to get more involved in the community by hosting a blood drive.

The property company partnered with the American Red Cross to fill the need for blood.

About forty people signed up to give blood for the event.

A property manager at East West Property Management says donating blood is so important because you never know who’s life you are saving.

“I am one of those people. Thirty years ago I had my son. I had an emergency hysterectomy and i way hemorrhaging. If someone hadn’t donated the five units of blood I wouldn’t be here today,” said Property Manager Cindy Hedlund.

