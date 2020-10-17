Parade Highlights Law Enforcement

Today, a Northland group supporting the police organized a car parade for area law enforcement.

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, a Northland group supporting the police organized a car parade for area law enforcement.

The group Support Our Law Enforcement, also known as SOLE, gathered about 10 Northland drivers to drive their cars in a parade-line in front of both the Duluth and Hermantown police departments.

Organizers say it’s about voicing their gratitude to police, especially during these times.

“To show our support for the police department,” said Rodney Poynter, the organizer of the event. “Things you know, the police department has always had a tough job and now things are even tougher the way some things are and we want to make sure that they understand that they’re supporting the community.”

Duluth police officers say they were especially grateful for people turning out during the snowy weather.

“It always feels good no matter what profession you’re in when you have people show support for what they do or for what you’ve done for most of your adult life, it’s always nice to see support,” said Lt. Robin Roeser.

Police officers came outside the building to thank the parade of cars.