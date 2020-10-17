Pictures of Santa to Support Pets

Today, a Duluth business, an animal rescue service and ol' Kris Kringle himself partnered to help get pets in the holiday spirit to raise money for pet rescue.

Northern Lakes Rescue out of Pequot Lakes and Deluxe Insurance Group hosted pictures with Santa.

A professional Duluth photographer was on hand and pictures were $20 apiece. $10 of that went to Northern Lakes Rescue and Deluxe Insurance matched the rest, so 100% of the proceeds could go to support the animal rescue.

“We all just need ways to make ourselves feel good and what an opportunity to make ourselves feel good by giving back to something we enjoy,” said Lindsey Whitlinger, an insurance manager. “We’re in the middle of the pandemic, so it’s hard to find a lot of pleasure in simple activities nowadays.”

Northern Lakes Rescue rescues dogs and raises them in foster homes until they’re ready to be adopted. They also donate food and supplies to low-incomes shelters.