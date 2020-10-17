Ruth Bader Ginsberg Honored at Local Event

One Northland organization put together an event in honor of the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away at the age of 87 one month ago, and at a celebration at the Cedar Lounge in Superior Saturday, she was recognized for all she accomplished during the entirety of her life.

The event opened with a short biography of Ginsberg’s accomplishments and a call to continue her work for equality and justice.

“Her death means that there is a torch to pick up and I feel very firmly that we all kind of need to carry a little bit of that flame inside of ourselves and go forward and continue her work,” said Caroline Routley, an organizer of the event and the head of Twin Ports Pinup.

Twin Ports Pinup, a group that strives to lift up women through pinup glamour and community outreach, celebrated her legacy with live music and a chalkboard where attendees wrote messages of empowerment and inspiration.

“Ruth Bader Ginsberg was absolutely transformative to women’s rights in America,” said Routley. “She was such a powerhouse. She was never afraid to speak her mind. She was absolutely intelligent, an incredible representative for women.”

While Ginsberg’s life lives on through festivities like these, she also lives on through memorable quotes like this one: “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”

About one week following Ginsberg’s death, President Donald Trump chose conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the liberal justice’s seat.

Barrett faced an intense first round of questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

While Democrats work to avoid a conservative majority in the Supreme Court, Republicans hope to confirm Barrett right before the November election.