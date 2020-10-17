UMD’s Josh Berlo Talks Bulldogs Hosting 2023 Women’s Frozen Four

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD was chosen to host the 20223 Women’s Frozen Four at AMSOIL Arena, the NCAA announced earlier this week.

This will be the fourth time the Bulldogs will host the event and second time it will be held at AMSOIL Arena. UMD hosted the Frozen Four in 2003, 2008 and 2012 with the Bulldogs winning the national championship in 2003 and 2008 when it was held at the DECC.

UMD is excited to bring the event back to the Northland and it gives everyone something to look forward to after the Frozen Four was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

“It’s a credit to our university, our community that really supports events and turns out for events. We’ve got so much to offer here in Duluth and the Northland and excited to have that championship back here. It’s really a credit to the program, the institution, the community, the facility and look forward to having the pandemic more in the rear view mirror at that point and a great atmosphere and great crowd and a rocking AMSOIL Arena,” UMD Athletic Director Josh Berlo said.

The NCAA announced the Women’s Frozen Four sites through 2026, with 2024 in Durham, NH, 2025 in Minneapolis, MN and 2026 in University Park, PA.