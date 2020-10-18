Cloquet’s Lauren Sertich Commits to St. Cloud State University Cross Country

Sertich wrapped up a stellar cross country career at Cloquet, making it to the state meet for cross country three times.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet senior Lauren Sertich will be running cross country at St. Cloud State University.

Sertich wrapped up a stellar cross country career at Cloquet, leading the Lumberjacks to an 11th place finish at the section meet this past week and was the top female finisher for the Jacks. Sertich made it to the state meet for cross country her eighth grade, freshmen and sophomore seasons.

Sertich is also a member of the track team and CEC girls hockey team, helping the Jacks finish second at state last season.