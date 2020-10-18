Craft Vendors and Small Businesses Highlighted at Mall Event

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the Miller Hill Mall hosted craft vendors and small businesses to support buying local.

A variety of shops had booths up, including one local pop-up boutique that sells apparel for both women and kids.

The owner says events like these are important to promote her store to the local community, which is especially important as less people are shopping and spending money at businesses.

“But to be able to be in the public and have the public see that yes, we’re still trying to survive as small business owners whether it’s a side hustle, a part-time job or your full-time gig, it’s still really important to say that hey, we’re here,” said Stephanie DeVlieger, a boutique owner at LuLaRoe.

Additional shows will take place in mid-November and the beginning of December.