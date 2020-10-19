Duluth Police Investigating West Duluth Shooting Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating shots fired incident that happened in West Duluth last week.

According to police, officers responded to reports of possible shots fired in the area of the 100 Block of 56th Avenue West around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers at the scene spoke with witnesses and learned that one shot was fired following a verbal altercation that happened outside of an apartment complex.

Police were unable to locate a suspect in the area but evidence was collected from the scene consistent with the report of one shot fired.

Officers believe those involved are known to each other.