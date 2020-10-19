Duluth Warming Center Locations Still Undecided for Winter

Warming centers face new challenges during the pandemic this year

DULUTH, Minn.- As the colder weather begins to come into the Northland, staff with the warming centers in Duluth are working on ways to open safely this winter.

Officials with CHUM said no locations for warming centers other than the main CHUM shelter have been decided yet.

“I do know that talks are going on they looked at a few different places,” CHUM Outreach Coordinator Deb Holman said.

Last year’s West Duluth location which was used by 700 people in the 29 days it was open, does not look plausible this year, said Holman.

Meanwhile two homeless camps at Point of Rocks and Mesaba Avenue were evicted this week.

They hope they can find people somewhere to go soon, Holman said.

“Generally the past few years the warming centers haven’t opened until it’s 30 degress so this year I personally well like them to be open right now. I mean it’s cold,” she said.

According to Holman, the Affordable Housing Coalition will discuss more concrete plans this Tuesday.

Meanwhile hats, gloves, coats and more are available at CHUM.

A rally will be held to call for more affordable housing at City Hall this week.