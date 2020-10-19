Fire Officials Encourage Safe Ways of Heating Your Home

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire officials want you to make sure you’re heating your home in a safe manner.

With temperatures dropping and snow flying, wood stoves, space heaters and fire places are being used on a regular basis to keep residents warm.

Fire officials say that residents shouldn’t neglect staying safe during the colder months.

Some things that they say for tips are to not use long extension cords for things like space heaters and as far s furnaces go, have a qualified person service those annually.

“Why we would typically see an uptick in fires because people are trying to warm themselves or trying to heat themselves,” said Jon Otis, the Deputy Fire Marshall. “COVID is another health concern that we have but we always need to be fire safe.”

Fire officials say to make sure your smoke detectors are working as well.