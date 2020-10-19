Grocery Store to Open in Aurora by Owners of Nashwauk Market

Nashwauk Market has been in business for 45 years and the partners there plan to bring the same small-town service to the Aurora Market which they plan will open in the summer of 2021.

AURORA, Minn. – It’s been four years since Aurora had a grocery store, and now the Nashwauk Market is expanding to create an Aurora Market as well.

“It’s a service that this community needs,” says Tony Fragnito, a partner with the Nashwauk and Aurora Markets.

“These small towns need they need groceries and this is an aging population and we serve that,” says Fragnito.

Aurora’s closest grocery store is several miles away in Biwabik.

Many consider Aurora to be a food desert and those in the community are looking forward to the personal service of the small business.

“I expect that the employees and staff here will come to know our community and know people by name and it’ll be a more personalized approach to grocery shopping always really welcome in our small town,” says Mary Mulari of the Aurora Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

The store will not only be bringing fresh produce, and specialty meat like their porketta, but also 10 to 20 permanent union jobs.

“You look up and down the main street here and there’s not a lot of businesses. Once a grocery store comes that will create foot traffic which hopefully will create spin-off businesses,” says Fragnito.

The store will offer delivery and contactless curbside shopping as well.

All to make sure people living in Aurora despite their age and the weather can have access to fresh food as well.

“To open a small business you have to have the drive and you have to have the will,” says Fragnito.

“It’s a basic need and the further that we have to go to meet that need it just seems difficult in a way. Here now we are going to have this convenient location,” says Mulari.

Aurora residents will have to wait until the summer of 2021 to be able to shop at the new market.