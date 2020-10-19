Hardware Stores Busy with Cold Temperatures

DULUTH, Minn. – Local hardware stores are experiencing an increase in foot traffic due to the colder temperatures.

While fall weather should be selling more rakes, the recent first snowfall is bringing customers into stores like Marshall Hardware to buy things like snow shovels.

Owners say they’re fully stocked with a variety of shovels and are ready to serve customers.

“This time of year, they’re trying to get their outdoor yard work finished up and of course, with the snow, they’re now looking for their snow shovels,” said Steve Marshall, an owner at Marshall Hardware. “Some are finding them in their garages, some aren’t, so they’re coming and buying them and we got pretty much a great selection, we’re ready to go.”

Owners say they also recommend customers buy ice melt and grit for snow on driveways.