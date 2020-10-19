It’s Time To Secure Contracts With Snow Removal Companies

DULUTH, Minn. – Now might be the time for getting your plans in order for snow removal services for your property.

Many people wait until the last minute to secure a contract with snow removal companies.

Unfortunately, if you wait for a significant amount of snow to fall, in most cases, companies that specialize in those services are already booked up.

“It’s almost like you don’t want to think about it,” said Co-founder of Plowz and Mowz. “I think a lot of people are thinking of leave remova, but it just kind of creeps up on you. It looks like in some areas we are going to have an earlier snowfall.”

Plows n Mzow, which services the Twin Ports and nationally, offers an app for easy signup.

Through the app, customers can receive instant price quotes and notifications of when the snow removal expert arrives or completes the job.