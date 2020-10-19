Prep Boys Soccer: Duluth Denfeld Advance to 7A Final; Duluth East to Host 7AA Title Game

The Hunters and Greyhounds will be playing in their respective section championship games.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team shutout Grand Rapids 5-0 Monday night in the Section 7A semi-finals.

Xavier Decker scored twice for the Hunters, while Simon Davidson, Joe Eklund and Keegan Chastey also scored for Denfeld who move on to face Princeton in the Section 7A championship.

In other prep boys soccer action, Duluth East double up Andover 6-3 in their Section 7AA semi-final. Kai Hoffman finished with a hat trick, while David Wallerstein record two goals and Jack Mitchell chipped in with the other. The Greyhounds will host Centennial Thursday night at 5 p.m. in the Section 7AA championship game.