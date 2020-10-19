Residents Of Point Of Rock Homeless Camp Speak Out About Being Forced To Move

DULUTH, Minn. – Residents of a homeless camp on Observation Hill in Duluth now have to find a new place to make their home.

Last week, Duluth Police gave notice to dozens of people at the point of rocks homeless camp.

“I’m numb, to be honest. it’s not really going to hit until we have to pull all that stuff from the hill,” said Kelly Lane, a woman who lives in the encampment.

She is like many of the other people living in the Point of Rocks homeless camp filled with strong feelings about being pushed out of the place they called home.

“I don’t know. I am emotional,” said John King, another resident of the camp. “Everyone I know is going to be gone.”

With everyone relocating means the bond they have built may be torn apart.

“I found out I have more than just family. I have brothers and sisters I didnt have before,” said King.

Lane, who calls John her uncle, says everyone in the encampment lived like any other family.

We make meals at a normal dinner time. We try to eat as many meals together,” said Lane. “We do everything a normal family would. we’re just outsiders.

The Duluth Housing Authority and Redevelopment owns the land.

The agency is working with the police to clear out the camp after complaints of noise and criminal activity, but many at the camp believe they are being forced out because of how people view them.

“We’re shunned from society,” said Lane. “Its terrible. I don’t know how you can sleep at night knowing you are taking someone’s home.

The American Indian Movement was on site helping some folks move their things.

A spiritual leader with the organization says now that winter is approaching its time to have more discussions about the continuous need for help.

“We are going to have to talk to the mayor and get these things straight with her because they need help,” said Sid Perrault.

While a solution can’t be made immediately, some residents are leaving the camp with their heads held high.

“What doesn’t kill us will make us stronger. It’s very true. We’re going to get through this and get the answers we need,” said Lane.