Snow Blower Repair Shops Already Booking Up

DULUTH, Minn. – As more snow heads toward the Northland, you don’t want want to wait any longer to get your snowblower in for repair.

To make sure your equipment is ready before the snow begins to fall, experts say to get it into a shop for a tune-up.

This particular service examines the snowblower and provides the opportunity to fix any issues including changing spark plugs and the oil.

Some repair experts say many people do not store their equipment properly at the end of winter, which leads to problems later.

roger lundquist- owner,

“What they do is run their machine for the last time. They will leave the gas in it and gas begins to break down. When it breaks down there is going to be a problem starting it,” said Roger Lundquist, owner of East End Power Equipment and Hardware in Superior.

The store already has a waiting list for snowblower repairs of at least two to six weeks out.