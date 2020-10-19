Spooktacular Events Planned for Superior’s Annual Halloween Celebration

Superior Spooktacular Events Begin the Week of October 19

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Superior Spooktacular will move forward, with safety guidelines and altered events in place.

The fun kicks off the week of October 19 with home decorating contest.

Nearly two dozen entries were selected this year.

A list will be posted on the Superior Spooktacular Facebook page with addresses of the qualifying homes.

Residents will then have the choice to drive around, view, and vote for their favorite display.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the North End Nightmare race sponsored by Grandma’s Marathon will take place.

This year’s race is a two-mile event. Click here for more details and to register for the event.

Proceeds for the race benefit the Young Athletes Foundation.

On Friday, Oct. 30, a drive-in movie will be shown at World of Wheels Skate Center in Superior.

This year’s film is the all-time Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus.

There will be two showings of the film, one beginning at 7:00 p.m., and the other at 9:00 p.m.

For more information regarding this year’s Superior Spooktacular, click here.