UMD Men’s Hockey Players Talk Announced Start for NCHC Regular Season

Starting this week, practices now have a defined purpose with the start of the NCHC season just six weeks away.

DULUTH, Minn. – The NCHC announced Friday that the first part of their regular season will take place in a pod at the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Baxter Arena. So college hockey is officially back on and that means the UMD men’s hockey team will begin their title defense that was cut short back in March.

The Bulldogs have been practicing at Amsoil Arena since earlier this month so it’s been business as usual since then. But starting this week, those practices now have a defined purpose with the start of the NCHC season just six weeks away.

“We kind of had some energy at the rink before. But Friday when we found out when we were skating, there was a different energy, a different kind of jam to our game so it was a lot of fun. Hopefully moving forward, we have that same energy and can kind of do well when we’re in the bubble,” said team captain Noah Cates.

It’s been seven months since UMD had their season come to an end before the start of the NCHC playoffs. And in that time, the Bulldogs learned some tough lessons about hockey and life.

“You kind of never know what’s going to happen next. I think last year we learned that. The season ended so quick. I think going into this year, making the most of every single day and obviously now, getting the opportunity to play, just don’t regret anything with it,” assistant team captain Nick Swaney said.

According the NCHC, teams should be able to return to their home rinks for the second half of the season in January.