2020 UMD Homecoming Underway

This year they have an added focus on safety during the pandemic while still providing the same atmosphere Bulldogs are used to.

DULUTH, Minn. – Members of the Kirby Student Board have put together a variety of events for current students complete with discounts and other giveaways during homecoming.

“We have pretty much all the same events we’ve done in years past,” Kirby Program Board Marketing and PR Chair, Annabelle Paquin says. “The Bulldog Country Fair is going to be more of a drive through style sorta thing versus having a bunch of people out on the terrace.”

“We wanna focus on contactless prize delivery for people if they’re involved in our giveaways. Just making sure people still feel like we’re a community even though we can’t gather together,” Kirby Program Board Traditions Chair, Sara Stone says.

Any additional event information can be found on UMD’s social media pages.