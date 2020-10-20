Boston Bruins Re-Sign Former UMD Captain Karson Kuhlman

BOSTON, Mass. – The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that have re-signed former UMD men’s hockey captain Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old appeared in 25 games last season, recording one goal and five assists. The Esko native also skated in five playoff games for Boston in the NHL’s Toronto bubble.

Kuhlman originally signed with the Bruins back in 2018 after a standout career at UMD, which culminated in him helping the Bulldogs win their second ever national championship and earning Frozen Four MVP honors.