Cloquet Football Defense Causing Havoc During 2-0 Start

The Lumberjacks will be back in action Friday night as they travel to Proctor to take on the Rails.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet football team has been on an absolute tear to start the season.

The Lumberjacks are 2-0, thanks to a 76-22 win over Hibbing on Friday night. And while the offense might get all the attention, a lot of credit needs to go to the defense, which has been creating havoc, especially in the trenches.

“It feels like really good because we worked really hard this summer and we’ve definitely earned every win so far. We have a lot of good athletes. We play fast. We just work really hard at practice and we just have a good idea of what’s going on on the field,” said defensive tackle Cody Tibbets.

“We work really hard in the off-season in terms of condition and strength training. I think that is showing with that group in particular. Obviously, no coach is satisfied with where they’re at at this point in the season. But we feel like we’re doing some good things and we got a lot to build on,” head coach Tom Lenarz said.

