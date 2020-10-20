Community Notification: Sex Offender Living in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department released a community notification of a sex offender living in Superior Tuesday morning.
The notice says that 46-year-old Matthew McIntosh was convicted in Minnesota of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct on September 28.
McIntosh will be residing on the 4000 Block of East 2nd Street in Superior.
He is described as a 6’03” male, weighing 245 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/black hair.
Police say McIntosh was placed on probation for 15 years and is now a lifetime registrant.
He will remain under supervision by local Probation Agents.
McIntosh is also required to follow specific rules prescribed by the DOC which includes:
- Comply with standard sex offender rules; cooperate with electronic GPS monitoring.
- Face-to-face contact with law enforcement required; comply with all requirements and lifetime registrant of the Sex Offender Registry.
- He will have a curfew of 8:00 PM until 8:00 AM at the beginning of his supervision.