In-Person Early Voting Begins In Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As election day inches closer, the opening of polling locations in Wisconsin for in-person early voting is part of ensuring the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard.

The polling site at the government center in superior typically sees a strong turn out for elections, but this year is different.

So far, the Superior City Clerks office has sent out nearly 6,000 absentee ballots and received about 5,000 of those back.

Now it is a race against the clock to get votes in as election day is only 14 days away.

“We’re getting closer to a time where people may not get a ballot or get it back in time. They probably have some time, but if they want to vote absentee or early, it is probably best to vote in the office now,” said Terri Kalan, city clerk for the city of Superior.

Several voters dropped in to cast their ballot on the first day of in-person early voting.

One man we spoke with believes it’s important to fulfill your civic duty of voting if you want to see change.

“If you want to have a say on how things are run you need to vote. You can’t sit on the sidelines and expect everything to come to you. You need to vote and let your voice be heard,” said Tim Grenier.

In-person early voting in Wisconsin runs through October 30th.

Curbside voting is available at the Government Center in Superior for those who do not wish to go inside the polling location.