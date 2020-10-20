Marshall’s Maren Friday, Denfeld’s Keegan Chastey Finalists for Ms., Mr. Soccer Award

The winners will be announced next Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall’s Maren Friday has been named a finalist for the Ms. Soccer Award for Class A and Duluth Denfeld’s Keegan Chastey is a finalist for the Mr. Soccer Award for Class A.

The awards are given to the state’s top senior players this season. In 13 games, Friday recorded 24 goals and nine assists, including five games with at least a hat trick. Chastey has been the heart and soul of the Hunters squad, racking up 19 goals and 11 assists this season.

